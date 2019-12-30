M6 reopens after multi-vehicle crash led to delays of up to 30 minutes

Have your say

Motorists faced long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33 this afternoon due to a five-vehicle crash.



A multi-vehicle crash between junctions 32 and 33 near Preston resulted in major congestion on the M6 northbound at about 12.40pm today (December 30).

Highways North West confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Five cars were involved in the collision which resulted in lanes two and three being blocked.

"We arrived at about 1.10pm and put a temporary block on the northbound carriageway.

"All vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder and all of the debris was swept off the road.

A multi-vehiclecrashon the M6 northbound has resulted in major congestion. (Credit: Highways England)

"No injuries were reported and the temporary block was lifted by 1:30pm."

Motorists faced delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the crash.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry on A59 in Langho

No injuries were reported.

All of the vehicles involved in the incident were moved to the hard shoulder, and all lanes reopened at about 1.30pm after a temporary road block.