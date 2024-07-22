Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long delays were building following a “serious” crash on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.05pm on Monday.

National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long delays were building following a “serious” crash on the M6 | National Highways / AA

“North West Air Ambulance are currently en route and it's expected that the northbound carriageway will be stopped when they arrive to enable them to land,” a spokesman added.

“Numerous National Highways Traffic Officers have been dispatched and are en-route to assist Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service in their response to this collision.”

Delays of more than two hours were building following the closure as emergency services worked at the scene.

Congestion was also growing on the A6 Garstang Road as motorists diverted away from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force later confirmed that five people were taken to hospital with injuries following the one-vehicle collision.

One man had suffered “serious injuries”.

The carriageway reopened at approximately 7.20pm.

Officers urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 101, quoting log number 0814 of July 22.