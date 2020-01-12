M6 re-opens early following bridge demolition

The M6 has re-opened ahead of schedule after work to demolish a footbridge was completed early.

The motorway was due to remain closed between junction 32 Broughton and junction 33 Galgate until 5am on Monday.

However workers completed the project early, allowing both carriageways to be re-opened by 11pm on Saturday.

Nan's Nook footbridge has now been removed following this weekend's demolition

Highways England project manager Chris Riley said: “We dismantled the bridge in situ and made such good progress removing all the rubble and clearing the carriageways that we were able to re-open the motorway early.

"This is testament to the hard work of the team and all the contractors working on this demolition project.

“We’d like to thank motorway users as well as everyone living along the A6 diversion route for their support and patience during the closure."