M6 motorway traffic held in both directions to transfer horse from a broken down horse box

0
Have your say

Traffic on the M6 was briefly held this morning to safely transfer a horse between two horse boxes.

Police held traffic between junctions 26 for Orrell and 27 for Standish just before 10.50am after a horse box broke down on the highway.

The scene at junction 26 after the road was opened (Traffic England)

The scene at junction 26 after the road was opened (Traffic England)

An AA spokesman said: "All traffic was temporarily held in both direction whilst a horse was transferred from a broken down horse box into a new horse box.

"All lanes are now reopen."

A Highways England spokesman added: "Traffic officers temporarily stopped the traffic in both directions in order to safely transfer a horse from a broken down vehicle into a new vehicle.

There were very minor delays.