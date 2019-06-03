M6 Live: Caravan crash leads to traffic chaos in Lancashire The overturned caravan has led to delays and congestion on the M6 northbound this morning (June 3) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say An overturned caravan has led to traffic chaos on the M6 northbound in Lancashire. The caravan is on its side and straddling a number of lanes on the M6 northbound between junction 33 (Galgate) and junction 34 (Lancaster). Lancashire man, 60, dies in crash after suffering heart attack at wheel near Kirkham