M6 Leyland crash between junctions 28 and 27 leads to rush hour tailbacks

A crash involving two vehicles on the M6 near Leyland is causing tailbacks this morning.



The collision on the M6 southbound happened close to Charnock Richard Services, between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Shevington), at around 8.45am

The crash happened in lane 3 (of three) and led to traffic police closing the lane to facilitate recovery of the stricken vehicles.

Highways England is advising of heavy congestion in the area, with current delays of around 20 minutes against expected traffic conditions.

Variable speed limits remain in force on the approach to the scene.

Highways expect the incident to be cleared by 9.45am.

