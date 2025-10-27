M6 lanes closed due to major road traffic collision involving 2 vehicles overnight

Traffic Cameras UK (Highways England)

Two lanes are closed on the M6 northbound between junctions J27 and J28 following an overnight road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late last night, police issued a statement reading: “You may be aware that the M6 is closed between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland) due to a collision. The road is set to be closed for some time, and we ask that you find an alternative route.

Whilst we are still in the very early stages of our attendance, we do want to let you know what we can. The collision is reported to involve two vehicles and is reported to have happened near to Charnock Richard services on the Southbound carriageway. Emergency services are currently at the scene, where people are being treated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also said that an investigation into how the collision occurred is set to commence and promised updates as soon as they have them

“If you have information or footage to assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1162 of 26th October,” the police statement concluded.