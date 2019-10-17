M6 lane closure between Preston and Lancaster due to emergency road repairs

Have your say

A lane has been closed for emergency repairs on the M6, between Preston and Lancaster.



The M6 northbound, between junctions 33 (Galgate, south Lancaster) and 32 (Broughton Interchange, A6, Blackpool, M55) is currently reduced to just two lanes.

Highways said the lane closure is due to emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Maintenance crews and traffic officers are at the scene.

A Highways spokesman said: "One lane has been closed due to emergency repairs on M6 northbound from J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang).

"Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of three) remains closed."

The agency said it expects the closure to be lifted between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

Motorists have also been warned of further closures to the M6 in the days ahead.

Resurfacing work is set to take place this weekend along the M6 northbound between junctions 34 and 35.

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am on Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

The work, which includes replacement of road markings and traffic sensor cables, was previously cancelled due to bad weather.

Signed diversions will be in place along the Bay Gateway and the A6 to Carnforth rejoining the M6 at junction 35.