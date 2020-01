Have your say

A lane has been closed on the M6 due to debris scattered on the carriageway near Preston.

Highways closed lane 4 (of 4) on the southbound M6 near junction 31 (Preston, Samlesbury, Clitheroe, A59) at around 1.30pm.

Traffic officers have arrived on scene to recover the debris and ensure the road surface is safe.

It said the lane is expected to remain closed until around 3pm.