M6 in Wigan closed for hours after crash involving two vehicles

The M6 in Wigan was shut for six hours after a crash, causing long delays for motorists.



Two vehicles collided near junction 24 for Ashton at around 9am on Saturday, with one stopping on the hard shoulder and the other blocking lanes one and two.

Other news: Honour from Queen for Wigan Casino soul DJ



A woman suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters from Wigan attended to tackle a small fire in the engine compartment of one of the cars.

The M6 southbound had to be closed while the vehicles were removed and a fuel spillage was cleared up.

Motorists reported being stuck in queues for several hours while the work was done, with traffic also building up on surrounding roads.

This was exacerbated by the closure of Golborne Road in Ashton after a car crashed into a garden.

Read more: Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into garden on Wigan road



The motorway was opened to traffic at around 3pm.