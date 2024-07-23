M6 crash LIVE: Five people taken to hospital following one-vehicle collision between Preston and Lancaster

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 07:58 BST
Five people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at approximately 1.45pm on Monday.

National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:

M6 crash LIVE: Five people taken to hospital following collision

Key Events

  • Southbound carriageway closed between junctions 33 and 32
  • Northbound carriageway temporarily closed while air ambulance lands
  • Diversion put in place
  • Five people taken to hospital
  • Delays of more than two hours reported
  • Standstill traffic in Preston as motorists divert away from scene
  • M6 reopens
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:04 BSTUpdated 17:40 BST

'Severe delays' building on M6 between Preston and Lancaster following 'serious collision'

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.45pm on Monday.

National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.

Long delays were building following a “serious” crash on the M6Long delays were building following a “serious” crash on the M6
Long delays were building following a “serious” crash on the M6 | National Highways / AA
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:05 BST

Motorists urged to avoid area

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:05 BST

Five individuals taken to hospital

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said:

"We received a report of a collision involving one vehicle between junction 32 and 33 of the M6 at around 2pm today.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Four other people also suffered injuries and have been taken to hospital.

"The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 32 and 33 and we will bring you an update when we’re able to.

"If you have any footage or information that can assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0814 of July 22."

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:06 BSTUpdated 17:15 BST

Delays of up to two hours as countless drivers stranded

According to National Highways, there are currently delays of two hours against expected traffic on the M6.

Traffic on the M6 following a one-vehicle crashTraffic on the M6 following a one-vehicle crash
Traffic on the M6 following a one-vehicle crash | AA
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:14 BST

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbols on road signs. 

  • Exit M6 J33 (Lancaster South)
  • At roundabout take first exit A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood
  • Follow A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton, Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
  • Take first roundabout exit, Birmingham M6
  • Follow M55 to M6 J32, head south towards Birmingham
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:15 BST

Trapped traffic is in the process of being released

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:18 BST

Normal traffic conditions expected between 7.15pm and 7.30pm

Normal traffic conditions are not expected until between 7.15pm and 7.30pm, according to National Highways.

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:23 BSTUpdated 19:37 BST

Standstill traffic reported on surrounding roads

Traffic on the A6 between Fulwood and Bay Horse is at a standstill.

Traffic on surrounding roads is at a standstill.Traffic on surrounding roads is at a standstill.
Traffic on surrounding roads is at a standstill. | Google
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:34 BSTUpdated 17:45 BST

Traffic trapped on the motorway is being turned around

Traffic officers are helping drivers turn around so that they can use the hard shoulder to exit the motorway.

Lorries have been positioned to protect traffic that is still facing southbound, according to eyewitness reports.

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:38 BSTUpdated 17:38 BST

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta, according to eyewitness reports

The one-vehicle collision involved a Ford Fiesta, according to eyewitness reports.

The front of the car was said to have been severely damaged in the impact.

Screens have been erected around the area and the carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time.

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:44 BST

Investigations are taking place

National Highways have confirmed “investigations are currently taking place”.

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:47 BST

Normal traffic conditions expected between 8pm and 8.15pm

National Highways has extended the delays, with traffic expected to return to normal between 8pm and 8.15pm.

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 17:48 BST

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 18:55 BST

'No estimated time to when the carriageway will be reopened'

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 19:28 BSTUpdated 19:34 BST

M6 reopens

Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 19:30 BST

Traffic on the M6 has returned to normal

Traffic on the M6 has returned to normal, but motorists are still facing delays on the A6.

Traffic has returned to normal on the M6.Traffic has returned to normal on the M6.
Traffic has returned to normal on the M6. | AA
Mon, 22 Jul, 2024, 19:35 BST

Police thank motorists for their patience

