M6 crash leads to 15-mile tailback and 1-hour delays between junctions 26 and 19

A crash on the northbound M6 near Warrington has led to a 15-mile tailback of traffic.



The crash happened at Junction 21A (Croft Interchange) in Warrington at around 7.35am this morning.

The collision has led to severe congestion on the northbound carriageway, with 15 miles of traffic moving slowly between junctions 26 (Wigan) and 19 (Knutsford).

Highways are at the scene and lanes 3 and 4 remain closed whilst police attended to the stricken vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is believed to have been transporting animals.

Traffic officers closed the opposite carriageway for 20 minutes, at around 8.30am, while the animals were safely transferred to a recovery vehicle.

Traffic on the southbound carriageway has since been released and all lanes are now running. There are currently delays of around 20 minutes southbound.

Lanes 4 and 5 remain closed on the northbound carriageway as recovery is ongoing. Delays are estimated at around 1 hour as of 9am.

Highways England said they expect the incident to clear between 9.45am and 10am.

Police are helping manage traffic and reduced speed limits are in place on the 15-mile stretch of affected motorway.

Lanes 3 and 4 have been closed on the M6 northbound between J21 and J21A after a crash this morning

