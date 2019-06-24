M6 crash at Leyland leads to rush hour delays

Have your say

A crash on the M6 northbound at Leyland is causing delays to rush hour journeys this morning (June 24).



The collision involved two cars in lane 3 of the northbound carriageway at around 7.40am.

The crash is not believed to be serious and the occupants of both cars have been treated at the scene.

Highways England closed lanes 2 and 3 to enable the stricken vehicles to be recovered safely.

Both vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes are now open.

There is still slow moving traffic on the approach around Charnock Richard, but this is slowly clearing.

A crash on the M6 northbound at junction 28 (Leyland) is leading to delays this morning (June 24)

Traffic England said they expect the incident to be cleared between 8.45am and 9am, with delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic

Southbound commuters are also facing delays to their journeys this morning after on the M6 near Knutsford Services.

The collision happened at around 7.45am, between junctions J19 (Knutsford) and J18 (Northwich).

Lane 1 (of 4) has been shut whist police and emergency services attend the scene.

Highways England expect the incident to cause delays until approximately 10am.

Updates to follow...