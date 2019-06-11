M6 commuters battle severe congestion between junctions 29 and 27

Have your say

There is currently very heavy traffic on the northbound M6 between Bamber Bridge and Charnock Richard Services.



Motorists are battling long queues this morning with traffic moving very slowly between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 27 (Charnock Richard Services).

There is severe congestion on the M6 between junction 28 (Leyland) and junction 27 (Charnock Richard Services)

Traffic is currently moving at around 20mph on the approach to junction 27 (Leyland) before coming to a near stop at Bamber Bridge.

Traffic England said the congestion is leading to delays of around 20 minutes on the 7-mile stretch of carriageway.

Highways England expect normal traffic conditions to return between 8.15am and 8.30am.