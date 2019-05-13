M6 closure after lorry crash causes tonnes of paper bales to block carriageway

A crash involving a number of lorries has brought the M6 to a standstill in Staffordshire.



Traffic heading south on the M6 is being warned of significant delays between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford after the crash led to a lorry shedding its load.

Dozens of paper rolls, each weighing three-tonnes, have fallen from a wagon after the collision and are obstructing the carriageway.

Traffic police and Highways officers have closed the M6 southbound to deal with the incident, which happened within an area of roadworks.

Lane closures are in effect between junctions 15 (A500, Stoke-on-Trent) and 14 (Stafford).

All lanes on the southbound carriageway remain closed. In addition, lane 3 (of three) of the northbound carriageway has been closed for safety rrasons.

The M6 southbound in Stafford is closed this morning after a collision caused a lorry to shed its load of 3-tonne paper bales across the carriageway.

There is approximately four miles of congestion on the approach to the closure and people are advised to consider alternative routes.

Traffic England said they are "unable to provide an exact time scale" but it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 9.45am and 10am.

The agency said extra traffic officers are en route to the incident on the smart motorway, but are stuck in traffic with no hard shoulder to use.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M6 southbound in Staffordshire is closed between junctions 15 (A500, Stoke-on-Trent) and 14 (Stafford) due to a collision within the roadworks involving several HGVs and a shed load of paper rolls.

"Traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow triangle symbol.

"We are still working on clearing the carriageway of the shed load and until this is done we are unable to open any lanes or move any traffic."

Diversion

- Exit the M6 at J15 onto the A500 travelling east, at the first roundabout take the 3rd exit and join the A34 south.

- Continue along the A34 to rejoin the M6 at J14.