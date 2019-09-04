M6 closed south of Lancashire after 32,000 litres of GIN spill onto motorway

Have your say

The M6 has been closed south of Lancashire after tens of thousands of litres of gin spilled onto the motorway.

The northbound and southbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed between junctions 19 for Knutsford and 20 for Lymm after a crash involving two lorries carrying huge quantities of gin.

Queuing traffic on the M6 (Image: Highways England)

Highways England reported the incident at 5.40pm, which was at first just a one lane closure on the northbound closure

But due to the large spillage, the entire carriageway in both directions was closed shortly before 6pm.

Cheshire Police has warned the public that the incident involves "highly flammable" liquid on the highway.

The force added: "There are currently long delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed and queuing traffic due to accident, two lorries involved and spillage of 32,000 litres of gin on M6 both ways from J19 A556 (Knutsford) to J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange)."

It has reported delays of seven minutes and delays increasing, with an average speed of 10mph.

Att 7.45pm, North West Motorway Police said: "We are currently turning vehicles around that are trapped on northbound carriageway, for everyone stuck in the backlog we are working as quickly as possible and in the safest manner."

Diversion routes are in place via the following routes:

Northbound:

Exit the M6 at junction 19 and join the A556 northbound towards Altrincham. Then join the M56 westbound towards Runcorn, to then re-join the M6. Follow the solid black square diversion symbol.

Southbound:

The same route as the northbound diversion, but in reverse. Follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol.