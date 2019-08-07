M6 closed overnight after two separate crashes

Have your say

The M6 was closed overnight while emergency services responded to two separate crashes



The southbound carriageway between junction 31 and junction 32 was closed on Tuesday evening at around 11pm, and did not reopen until 2am on Wednesday.

The southbound carriageway was closed for over two hours.

It comes after a police incident on Monday morning closed both carriageway for hours, causing chaos for commuters.

Highways England said two crashes were to blame for the late-night closure, and advised motorists to expect delays of around 30 minutes.

It said drivers should allow extra journey time, or find alternative routes.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.