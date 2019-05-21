M6 closed in both directions after man falls from bridge near Leyland

A man has fallen from a bridge on the M6 near Leyland, forcing police to close the motorway in both directions.



Emergency services are at the scene near Leyland, where police said a man "came off the bridge" over the northbound carriageway at around 9.30am (Tuesday, May 21).

Police immediately shut the motorway in both directions between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge).

Highways are urging motorists to avoid the M6 south of Preston as police deal with the incident.

Tailbacks were already building up on the northbound M6 shortly after 10am, with traffic queuing back to Charnock Richard Services.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are at the scene of an incident where a man is thought to have come off a bridge close to junction 28 on the M6 northbound side.

"We will shortly be putting a closure in place between J28 and 29 and would urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.

"We will update when we can."

According to the AA, there are "severe delays" on the approach to the M6 northbound between Charnock Richard Services and Leyland, with an average speed of just 5mph.

The AA said: "Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M6 Northbound between M6 (Charnock Richard Services) and J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland) with an average speed five mph."

More to follow...