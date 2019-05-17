M6 closed at Penrith: here's how holidaymakers could be affected

Have your say

The M6 has closed outside of Penrith due to a road traffic collision.

Police have shut all three northbound lanes of the motorway between J40 and J41 due to a collision.

A map showing the M6 closure.

The crash, reportedly between a lorry and a car, originally closed southbound lanes too, but they have reopened.

The driver of the car was flown to hospital via air ambulance.

Normal traffic conditions on the northbound carriageway are expected to return at around 2:30pm this afternoon.

The closure will affect holidaymakers from Lancashire headed to the Lake District or Scotland for the weekend.

Drivers are experiencing major delays, and are advised to make other travel arrangements.