A burning car on the M6 reportedly forced traffic on the motorway to slow.



Traffic on M6 is now improving after the incident on the southbound carriageway between J26 and J28.

Motorway footage of the slow moving traffic.

One eyewitness said that cars were now able to move slowly past the scene.

The fire appears to be out, with no emergency services currently at the scene.

There are no lane closures in place.