M58 live: Full closure in force after lorry crashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic

A lorry has crossed the central reservation and overturned after colliding with a number of vehicles on the M58 near Bickerstaffe at around 2am this morning (August 21). Credit: @Salford99
The M58 is shut in both directions this morning after a lorry crashed through the central barrier near Bickerstaffe and into oncoming traffic.

