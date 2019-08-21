M58 full closure in both directions after multi-vehicle collision involving overturned lorry

Have your say

A serious crash involving a HGV and a number of cars has led to a full closure of the M58 this morning (August 21).



The M58 in Lancashire remains closed in both directions following the crash near junction 3 at Bickerstaffe Interchange.

The westbound carriageway remains closed between junction 3 and A59 at Switch Island.

The eastbound carriageway is closed from A59 at Switch Island and junction 1.

The closures have been in place since around 2am, when a lorry is said to have crossed the central reservation from the westbound to the eastbound side of the carriageway before overturning.

Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Highways England and North West Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Recovery crews are in the process of removing the overturned lorry from the carriageway, whilst maintenance crews are on site to repair damage to the central reservation.

Traffic England said it expects the M58 to remain closed until around 11.45am.

Diversions are being put in place.

More to follow...