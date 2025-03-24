M55 updates after 'multi-vehicle' crash shuts lane for two miles between Preston and Kirkham

There are delays on the M55 after a ‘multi-vehicle’ crash this morning.

There is currently queueing traffic for two miles and one lane closed due to the crash on the westbound M55 between between junction 2 (Edith Rigby Way) and junction 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road / Kirkham).

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes on approach, say Lancashire Police, who are on scene.

The scene of the crash on the M55 this morningplaceholder image
The scene of the crash on the M55 this morning | Submitted

A spokesperson for the force said: “We want to update you and let you know that M55 J1-2 Westbound have been closed due to a Road Traffic Collision

“We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.”

