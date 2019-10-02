M55 traffic diverted back to Blackpool after roadworks overrun at junction 3

Have your say

Rush hour commuters heading for the M55 at junction 3 are being diverted back to Blackpool this morning.



Traffic on the A585 is being turned away from junction 3 at Kirkham Roundabout due to overrunning roadworks.

There are no diversion signs on the approach to the motorway junction, but traffic is being turned around near the entry slip road.

Drivers are being diverted back to junction 4 in Blackpool to join the M55 southbound.

The roadworks, which were due to be lifted at 6am, are now expected to open at around 9am.

It has caused chaos for commuters, with congestion back to Windy Harbour and queues for northbound traffic from Wesham.

There are long delays on A585 Fleetwood Road from Medlar Lane to M55 junction 3 (Kirkham).

Lanes re-opened on the M55 carriageway at 7.50am, but the junction 3 entry and exit slip road closures remain in place.