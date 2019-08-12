M55 pile up: Carriageway reopens but miles of queues between Blackpool and Preston remain Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A crash on the M55 has caused traffic to grind to a halt in both directions. Motorists were at a standstill eastbound and westbound between J3 and J1 of the M55. The motorway has now reopened in both directions as of 7pm. Gridlock on the easbound M55. Jackknifed lorry leads to full closure of Lake District road popular with tourists