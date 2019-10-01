M55 link road: What is the Preston Western Distributor Road, why is it being built - and will it stop congestion?

Have your say

The Preston Western Distributor road (also known as the M55 link road) will be a 2.5 mile long dual carriageway, with a speed limit 70mph and an off-highway shared cycleway and footway.

It will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.

The scheme also includes two new roads connecting to new and existing housing areas of North West Preston and Cottam and is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

It provides an option to avoid peak hour congestion in the city centre by taking traffic away from the main pinch points around Fulwood and Riversway.

It improves access for thousands of workers to the BAE Systems site at Warton and the associated Lancashire Enterprise Zone .

Provides access to the possible location for a potential new Cottam Parkway rail station.

And....a new junction at A583/A5085 Blackpool Road/Riversway would allow for a future road link across the River Ribble to further relieve traffic problems in the area.