M55 link road: Section of Preston's Guild Wheel set to close as construction of the Preston Western Distributor road continues

Preston's cyclists and walker are being warned of a temporary diversion to a section of the Guild Wheel route from Monday.

The diversion, which will affect the route on the west side of Preston, will be in place from January 6, 2020 while construction continues on the new Preston Western Distributor road.

Map showing the Guild Wheel's temporary new route

People attempting to travel along the Guild Wheel section between Savick Brook and the bridge over Blackpool Road will be redirected towards the side of Riversway, and then up towards Savick Brook.

Construction of the new £200m road which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 is scheduled to finish early in 2023.

READ MORE>>> M55 link road: What is the Preston Western Distributor Road, why is it being built - and will it stop congestion?

The Guild Wheel will return to its original route once construction has finished.