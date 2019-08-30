M55 lane closures to last until evening for grass cutting and drainage works as families head to Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

Have your say

Delays are expected on the M55 today (August 30) due to ongoing grass cutting and drainage works - as thousands of families head to Blackpool for the Illuminations this afternoon.



Eastbound traffic is currently at a standstill (11.30am) after Highways closed an outside lane between junctions 3 (Wesham Circle) and 1 (Broughton Roundabout).

Westbound traffic is currently moving, but at a reduced speed due to the sheer volume of traffic heading to Blackpool for the Illuminations.

Highways said the 10-mile lane closure has been put in place to allow maintenance crews to carry out essential grass cutting and drainage clearance.

The agency said the lane 3 closure is due to be removed this evening ahead of the Illuminations switch on, but no precise time has been given.

It has led to concerns of severe congestion as thousands of visitors take to the M55 to visit the resort for the Illuminations.

The outside lane is closed on the eastbound M55 this morning (August 30) due to grass cutting and drainage works

Festivities are scheduled to kick-off at 4pm, ahead of the lights switch on at 9.15pm.

The lane closure has already led to extreme congestion on the eastbound carriageway this morning.

Traffic England's live traffic monitoring map shows that traffic is currently at a standstill, with delays of at least 30 minutes for Preston-bound motorists.

Thousands of families are expected to hit the M55 today ahead of the Illuminations switch on in Blackpool this evening (August 30)

The agency said congestion is expected to ease on the eastbound carriageway after 12.45pm.

But westbound congestion is expected to remain throughout the day.