M55 crash: eastbound traffic at a standstill after car "rolls down ditch" and driver runs off near M6 slip road

Have your say

A crash on the M55 slip road onto the M6 has brought rush hour traffic to a standstill.



Motorists are facing heavy delays on the eastbound M6 all the way back to J3, while emergency services deal with a crash on the M6 slip road.

A car involved in the collision on the M55 slip road to the M6.

In a photo captured by police, a grey car lies on its side on the wrong side of the barriers on the slip road.

READ MORE >>> See the shocking moment a Blackpool care worker rushes into mass brawl outside pub before 'losing her rag'

In a caption accompanying the photo, officers said: "A vehicle has collided with the barrier and rolled into the ditch on the M55 East slip road merging with the M6 South".

They said the driver had fled the scene, and asked anyone who witnessed what happened to call 101.

Lane one of the M6 slip road has been shut.

One lane of the slip road is closed due to the crash.

Highways England said: "Traffic officers are at scene. Expect delays in this area."

They confirmed that average speeds on the approach to the M6 exit are 10 mph.