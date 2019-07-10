Long delays on the M55 as outside lane closed in both directions

Have your say

There are major delays for drivers on the M55 after the outside lane in both directions was closed.

Traffic on the eastbound carriageway is being particularly badly affected by the miles of cones blocking off the outside lane.

There are significant delays on the M55 eastbound.

Highways maintenance teams have been working for days on the central reservation, cutting the grass in long sections.

But now that the workers are approaching the Broughton interchange with the M6, rush hour traffic is facing tailbacks.

It follows similar delays for commuters this morning - and a six mile tailback on the M6.

The outside lane has been closed for maintenance of the central grass verge.

It is not yet known when the maintenance work will be completed.