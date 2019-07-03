London Way crash: A6 blocked after a "four or five car" rush hour collision near Walton-le-Dale

A crash involving multiple cars on the A6 near Walton-le-Dale is causing a traffic incident.

Police say they were called at 5:32pm to a crash on London Way, near to the Capital Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

The A6 (London Way) near Walton-le-Dale.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said there were reports of a collision involving "four or five cars" on the busy main road.

Officers confirmed that the driver of one vehicle had been taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance to be treated for "leg injuries" that are not thought to be serious.

One unconfirmed eyewitness report suggested that a Fiat 500 had been "completely wrecked" in the crash.