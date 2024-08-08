Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leyland drivers were delighted to find ‘temporary’ traffic lights in Towngate finally removed after a frustrating eight months for the town’s motorists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lights went up after Christmas while work was to take place on a collapsing gable end at a hair salon close to Home Bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scaffolding was put up to secure the building but work appeared to cease for months due to reported disputes over insurance.

The scaffolding in Towngate has come down after 8 months | Gill Banks

It led to delays along one of the town centre’s busiest routes, with temporary lights allowing just one lane of traffic at a time to squeeze past the scaffolding.

But after eight months of misery for the town’s drivers and inconvenience to neighbouring businesses, the scaffolding has now come down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jubilant Gill Banks, whose clothing boutique The Loft faced the eye-sore works in Towngate, shared pictures of the scaffolding being taken down on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s finally happening! I had to pinch myself, am I dreaming?”, said Gill as she shared the good news on local Facebook page The Leyland Hub.

However, some brickwork on the gable end still needs to be finished. Notices on nearby lampposts say a crane will be in place for eight days while workmen finish the job.