Leyland's 8 month 'temporary' traffic lights in Towngate to be removed as scaffolding comes down
The lights went up after Christmas while work was to take place on a collapsing gable end at a hair salon close to Home Bargains.
Scaffolding was put up to secure the building but work appeared to cease for months due to reported disputes over insurance.
It led to delays along one of the town centre’s busiest routes, with temporary lights allowing just one lane of traffic at a time to squeeze past the scaffolding.
But after eight months of misery for the town’s drivers and inconvenience to neighbouring businesses, the scaffolding has now come down.
A jubilant Gill Banks, whose clothing boutique The Loft faced the eye-sore works in Towngate, shared pictures of the scaffolding being taken down on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s finally happening! I had to pinch myself, am I dreaming?”, said Gill as she shared the good news on local Facebook page The Leyland Hub.
However, some brickwork on the gable end still needs to be finished. Notices on nearby lampposts say a crane will be in place for eight days while workmen finish the job.
