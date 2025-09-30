Leyland cyclist struck by Royal Mail van in Flensburg Way rushed to hospital with head injuries
A cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries after being struck by a Royal Mail van in Leyland.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the ‘Tank roundabout’ in Flensburg Way at around 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, September 29).
The road was taped off while police and paramedics worked at the scene and remained closed at 7pm.
Lancashire Police said the man was taken to hospital with head and hand injuries.
The force is asking any witnesses to call 101, quoting log 899 of September 29, 2025.