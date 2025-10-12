Traffic England Map

A motorway has been reopened after being closed in both directions by police this morning.

The M61 in Lancashire was shut both ways between Junction 8 for Chorley and and Junction 6 for Horwich.

National Highways did not know earlier how long the closure was going to be in effect for, but has now confirmed that traffic has been released and the road is running freely again. No details have yet been released about the incident.

A diversion had been set up but that has now been lifted.

More details are available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.