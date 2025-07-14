Eight people including two young children have been taken to hospital after a crash involving six vehicles on the M6 in Lancashire today.

Five people suffered serious injuries, including one of the children, who was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital.

The motorway remains closed between Junction 33 and the services southbound and diversions are in place.

Northbound is open with speed restrictions in place.

Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | Pamela James

Police are warning drivers the stretch of motorway between Lancaster and Preston will be closed for "some time" as emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "There is a fair amount of barrier damage and quite a possibility there is going to be some resurfacing needed."

Lancashire Police added that the roundabout on the A6 Lancaster Road heading on to the M6 at Junction 33 is also closed.

The force said there are likely to be tailbacks heading into the Preston area throughout the afternoon.

You can find diversion details from National Highways here