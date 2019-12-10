Lanes reopen on the M6 northbound following car fire

Have your say

Two lanes on the M6 northbound at junction 33 Galgate were closed at just after 12pm today following a car fire.

Highway England tweeted: "The #M6 northbound at #J33 (#Galgate) 2 lanes have been closed due to a fire. Traffic Officers & Recovery are en-route. @LancashireFRS & @NWAmbulance are on scene. Congestion building on the approach."

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 12.30pm.

Following initial reports that traffic would return to normal by 13:00, this was delayed until 13.30.

All lanes reopened at 13.40, with traffic clearing shortly after.