A lane has been closed on the M6 - and drivers have been warned to expect long delays.

Two lanes on the motorway from junction 34 at Lancaster to junction 33 at Galgate were closed at around 4pm today following a crash.

One of the lanes was later reopened, with a lane one closure reamining in place as of 4.45pm.

Highways England has warned people to expect long delays in the area, with five miles of congestion adding around 30 minutes to journey times. Traffic officers remain at the scene.