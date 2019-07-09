Lane on Ringway in Preston due to shut for seven days as ramp leading to former Market Hall will be demolished

A lane on a key Preston artery will close for a full week as demolition on the former Market Hall progresses.

Contractors are poised to take the next step to remove the ramp leading to the old car park.

And because of its close proximity to the Ringway safety precautions will be put in place which will include a partial road closure.

The south easterly lane of the Ringway, directly next to the former indoor market, will be closed for a maximum of seven consecutive days from Monday, July 22.

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for environment at Preston City Council (PCC), said: “This next stage is an important step forward for regeneration in the area. This essential work will pave the way for the cinema and leisure complex including a modern multi storey car park, further enhancing Preston city centre for residents and visitors alike.

“We appreciate the ring road closure will cause some inconvenience for the public and local businesses and thank them for their continued patience and understanding whilst these works take place.

“We are continually working with our partners to keep the demolition project on schedule.”

The walkway between Lime House and the old market will also be closed over the week of July 22. Members of the public will be able to get to Iceland and JD Gyms from Starch House Square.

PCC has given its assurances that it is working closely with Lancashire County Council (LCC) to minimise the impact on traffic and local businesses.

Provisions put in place include re-programming of the traffic lights to help the traffic flow out of the city centre.

Andrew Hill, operations director at demolition contractors the Bradley Group, said: “We hope the public and businesses understand this essential work needs to take place in order to progress the markets development.

“We foresee any disruption being minimal and we will carry out this phase as quickly as possible.”

The demolition can be viewed via video link allowing the public to view the progress of the project.

It forms the fourth phase of the Markets Quarter project and will see the area cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex and new multi storey car park.