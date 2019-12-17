Lane closure on M6 after crash near junction 31 in Preston

Have your say

A crash on the M6 in Preston is expected to lead to delays this morning (December 17).



Southbound traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes between junctions 31 (Preston, A59) and 29 (Burnley, Blackburn, M65) after the crash at 6.45am.

Three of the lanes have now been reopened, but lane 4 remains closed.

Highways said the collision happened in lane 4, forcing police to close the carriageway to rescue the stranded occupants.

All vehicles involved in the collision have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We have a patrol on scene with this and have moved all the vehicles to the hard shoulder."

The crash happened near junction 31 (Preston, A59) on the southbound M6 at around 6.45am (December 17)

The agency said it expects delays until around 8.30am, with congestion from junction 31 to M6 junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) and the M65.

Delays of around 10 minutes are expected on the approach to the accident scene.