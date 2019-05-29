Lancashire van driver survives shocking head-on crash with garden wall in Warton

Have your say

A van driver has stunned police by walking away unscathed after his vehicle plunged into a garden wall.



The driver of a white Peugeot van suffered only minor injuries after the head-on crash in Warton, near Preston, in the early hours of this morning (May 29).

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1am where they found the mangled van buried beneath a pile of bricks.

The van had left the road and driven directly into the garden wall of a home in Lytham Road.

But officers said they were relieved to find the driver with only minor injuries despite the extensive damage to the van and wall.

The van has been seized by police and the driver reported for summons for driving without due care and attention.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "Single vehicle collision in Warton being dealt with by HO58, MN38, WA72 and HO48.

"Fortunately driver received only minor injuries, despite enormous damage to vehicle and garden wall.

"Reported for summons and vehicle recovered."