Lancashire man, 60, dies in crash after suffering heart attack at wheel near Kirkham

Have your say

A 60-year-old man has died after suffering a heart attack whilst driving along a rural road near Kirkham.

The driver, from the Inskip area, is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel before crashing into a hedgerow in Salwick Road, Wharles.

A 60-year-old man, from Inskip, has died after suffering a heart attack at the wheel in Salwick Road, Wharles at around 2.50pm on Sunday, June 2

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police said the man had been driving a Citroen Picasso at around 2.50pm when the car suddenly left the narrow country road and crashed into hedges.

It is believed he became ill and the wheel and lost consciousness.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 2.50pm yesterday (Sunday, June 2) after a Citroen Picasso car was involved in a collision with a hedgerow in Salwick Road.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the driver, his family and his friends at this sad time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and if you saw what happened and have yet to talk to police, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0907 of June 2.