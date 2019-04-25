Lancashire commuters told to expect delays on M62 following van crash

Have your say

Motorists travelling from Lancashire to Greater Manchester are being warned of long delays on the M62 this morning due to a crash.

Highways England said there are delays of at least 30 minutes on the M62 westbound in Greater Manchester.

Traffic is building on the M62 due to a collision involving two vans between J12 (Eccles) and J11 (Risley).

Lanes one and two (of four) are closed and Highways England traffic officers and service providers are working hard to clear the collision.

Road users are being advised to allow extra journey time this morning and consider alternative routes.