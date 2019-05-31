Kirkham town centre update: road re-opens for food festival, but could be closed for weeks in total

The main street through Kirkham town centre will re-open briefly this weekend to allow the town’s food festival to ahead.

Poulton Street was closed this morning to allow water company United Utilities to inspect a defective Victorian drain.

Poulton Street will re-ope for Kirkham's food festival and Club Day across each of the next two weekends - but could be closed for much of June.

The route will re-open this evening, but close again on Monday morning – and could remain shut for much of June while the work is carried out.

The company confirmed yesterday that a short re-opening will also take place next weekend for Kirkham’s annual Club Day parade.

The poor condition of a clay pipe has caused the ground around it to subside and parts of the highway above to collapse.

Dips have been appearing in the road surface for several weeks and highways officers were concerned that there was risk of further subsidence.

Getting the message out in Kirkham (image courtesy of Heidi Hopkinson)

United Utilities had hoped that it would be able “re-line” the 200m pipe, a process which could have been completed with the road open.

However, a large section of pipe will now have to be dug out and replaced.

Poulton Street will be closed to traffic between Kirkgate and Mill Street. All of the shops within the affected stretch will remain open for business and pedestrian access to them will be maintained.

A diversion will operate via Freckleton Street, the Kirkham Bypass, the A585 and Weeton Road.

Mill Street will remain open to traffic and motorists will still be able to access the Mill Street car park and Morrisons. Pedestrian access will be maintained to all of the shops within the road closure which will all be open for business as usual.

United Utilities project manager Paul Rigby said: “We’ve been working closely with the local council and our absolute priority is to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We want to make sure the road is safe for the various events coming up in Kirkham over the next two weekends.

“We’re really grateful to the community for their patience while we get on with this essential work. We’ll be in direct contact with the residents and businesses affected in the immediate area to keep them fully informed.”