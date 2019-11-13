Junction closures as part of Leyland Road/Liverpool Road work in Penwortham

Have your say

The junction of Leyland Road and Liverpool Road in Penwortham will be closed overnight for several nights for highway work.

The temporary closure takes place from tonight at 8pm-6am, and again from 8pm-6am tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Saturday.

The junction will be open as usual during the day.

It is part of the ongoing work on the junction, connected to the opening of John Horrocks Way.

A signed diversion will be in place via the flyover, taking people along Strand Road, Guild Way and Golden Way during this work.

Pavements will be open at all times for pedestrians and cyclists.