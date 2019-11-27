John Horrocks Way: New ariel footage reveals finished £17.5m Penwortham bypass

Drone footage shows finished £17.5m Penwortham bypass before it's official opening on Monday, December 2.



New drone footage by Aerial Video TV shows the completed Penwortham bypass before it's official opening at 10:30am on Monday, December 2.

People are reminded that changes to the road layout will take place when the new road opens next week.

Following the opening on Monday, a section of Liverpool Road will close for three weeks for the final construction work at the junction with the new road.

This work can only be done once John Horrocks Way has opened.

Who will be affected?

The bypass is set to open at 10:30am on Monday, December 2, weeks ahead of schedule. Credit: Aerial Video TV (@AerialVideoTV via Twitter)

Construction will affect anyone travelling on Liverpool Road between the new bypass and the junction with Howick Cross Lane.

There will be no access during this time onto Howick Cross Lane and Howick Moor Lane from Liverpool Road itself, with local diversions in place.

People travelling between Hutton and Preston will be able to use John Horrocks Way during this work.

When the new bypass opens, the slip road from Liverpool Road onto the flyover will be closed, as part of a series of measures around Penwortham to coincide with the opening.

People will still be able to head to Preston along Liverpool Road and across Penwortham Bridge.



Access from Golden Way onto the flyover will be unaffected. Access to the flyover from Liverpool Road will still be possible via the roundabouts at the junctions of Leyland Road and Golden Way.



Existing pedestrian and cycling options will remain the same. There'll also be a new cycle lane along Liverpool Road and Penwortham Bridge, which is due to open at the end of this week.



Bus companies and emergency services have been informed about these changes to the road layout. People should contact bus companies for details of service changes during this work.

Shops and businesses along Liverpool Road will remain open as usual during this work.

What is the purpose of the new bypass?

The 1.3km dual carriageway is being built to remove traffic through the centre of Penwortham by providing a new route from the A59 Liverpool Road at Howick to the A582 at Broad Oak Roundabout.

Experts expect up to 70 per cent of traffic - 22,000 vehicles - passing through Penwortham will transfer to the bypass, ending traffic jams.

John Horrocks Way and the related road layout changes in the town are part of the City Deal. This is an agreement between Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Preston City Council, South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, along with central government and Homes England.

Why will the road be named after John Horrocks?

Born in 1768, John Horrocks is one of the leading figures in Lancashire's textile revolution. His company had several mills employing thousands of people.

John lived in Penwortham and represented Preston as MP.

After his death in 1804, the company continued to operate, creating the Centenary Mill on New Hall Lane in Preston, which still stands today.

The new name was suggested by pupils from Penwortham Girls High School.