Investigation launched after police car combusts into flames on M6 near Preston

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a police car dramatically combusted into flames on the M6 near Preston.

Northbound traffic was held between junction 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green), after the police car caught fire on the hard shoulder at around 9.40am yesterday (Wednesday, May 8).

The police car is understood to have sustained a mechanical fault before it caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Preston on Wednesday (May 8). Credit - Sharron (@peapodlets)

Startled officers had swiftly pulled over onto the hard shoulder when smoke began billowing from underneath the bonnet.

Both officers managed to escape from the burning car unscathed, before fire crews arrived to battle the blaze.

According to a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), the officers reported feeling a "bump" from under the car as they were driving along the M6.

Minutes later, the police car had been completely consumed by fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not being treated as suspicious. Credit - Sharron (@peapodlets)

READ MORE: Blaze consumes police car and forces full closure of M6 between Preston and Lancaster

Lancashire Police and LFRS confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it could have been a mechanical fault.

"The officers reported feeling a loud bump from underneath their car as they were driving.

"They pulled over onto the hard shoulder and that's when the car quickly caught fire.

"Two crews from Fulwood and Garstang attended and one hose reel and one breathing apparatus was used to extinguish the fire.

"The cause is still to be established."

A police spokesman added: "We were called around 9.30am today to reports a police car was on fire close to Junction 32 of the M6.

"No officers were injured and the cause is currently unknown."