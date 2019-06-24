Investigation launched after fire engine is involved in crash with Skoda in Freckleton

Have your say

An investigation is under way after a fire engine was involved in a crash in Freckleton.



The fire engine from Penwortham collided with a Skoda Octavia at the junction of Kirkham Road and A584 Preston Road shortly before midday (June 24).

A fire engine from Penwortham was involved in a crash with a Skoda car at the junction of Preston New Road and Kirkham Road in Freckleton shortly before midday (June 24)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the fire crews from Penwortham had been responding to a fire in Hillock Lane, Warton when the crash happened.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "The crew involved in the collision and firefighters from Blackpool made the scene safe and treated the driver of the car until North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) arrived at the scene.

"No firefighters were hurt in the collision."

Lancashire Police attended the incident and LFRS said the driver of the fire engine will cooperate with their investigation.

The driver of the Skoda suffered minor injury and was treated by firefighters at the scene, before an ambulance arrived.

He did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We received a call at 11.56am to reports of a traffic collision in A584 Preston Road, Freckleton.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene but no-one was taken to hospital."

A police spokesman added: "We received reports of a collision between a fire engine and Skoda car just before midday (June 24), close to the junction of the A584 and Kirkham Road.

"No injuries reported but a road closure has been in place while vehicles are recovered."