Injured swan causes temporary M6 closure near junction 31

Traffic was brought to a halt on the M6 northbound this morning due to an injured swan.

The M6 northbound entry slip road at junction 31 was temporarily closed this morning at about 11.10am as Highways England dealt with an injured swan.

The swan was found with head injuries, but was retrieved from the road after a temporary rolling roadblock was put in place.

A spokesperson for Highways said: "The swan was discovered at about 11.10am on the northbound entry slip road at junction 31.

"When we arrived, we discovered that drivers had stopped to help the swan, so we effected a rolling roadblock which stopped the traffic temporarily while we retrieved the swan.

"We have now retrieved the swan and have taken it back to our outstation, and we are now waiting for the RSPCA to arrive."

The M6 northbound entry slip road at junction 31 was re-openedat about 11:25am today. (Monday, December 30).

