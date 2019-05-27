"I ended up getting a fine for driving down that road, because my sat-nav told me to go that way." - Your reaction to the latest Fishergate bus lane camera figures

The latest Fishergate bus lane camera figures have been revealed

Over 30,000 tickets have been issued in the past 12 months, with almost 600 vehicles a week being clocked by the cameras despite an on-going publicity campaign to drive the message home.

The Fishergate bus lane cameras were activated on the 6th of November, 2016

These latest figures have left County Hall chiefs baffled.

Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I just don’t understand it.

“I’m really disappointed because we’ve done everything we possibly can to warn people, yet they’re still driving down there in large numbers.”

This was your reaction on social media:

My Google maps app always tries to take me that way to the train station (I use it for live traffic to find quickest route) I know better and don't turn down Queen Street off London Road, but people unfamiliar with Preston would just follow their sat nav instructions. I think the council should update the street maps with the restrictions.

Joanne Baybutt

The whole of inner town baffles me driving .. I Used to know the route by the back of Avenham coming out onto the main St ... but all changed now I just don't do it.

Helen Molloy

People who don't know Preston find that end of town confusing , I think the council need a rethink on the layout as you can get backed into a corner with the one ways and dead ends.

Gary Martin

I have said before, if it isn't about raising money, they should put a rising bollard in, so buses can get through & cars can't.

Martin Reynolds ​

People don't understand what alternatives there are, especially if they are not local. At least the council is generating some finances. Maybe use it on much deserved services...?

Abida Rasool

I don't know Preston well and followed the sign but kept going round in circles! A taxi in front of me went along the lane and I followed him as I was so frustrated. A few days later I got my fine. Not been to Preston since!

Suziesue Chev

The signs are easy to see and l still cannot understand how people are still getting caught out!

Russ Waring

That statement sums up everything. You would think that they would understand if they make the policies but no and hence the situation. The blocking of Fishergate is an excellent idea but to deliver it you need a viable alternative route not a 20 minute detour using the overcrowded Ringway. Make a connection from Garden St to Butler st. Oh and do something about all those flouting the one way section to rejoin Corporation St from Charnley st. Allow cars to exit fox st to Fleet St.

Martin Catterall

How about the old tried and tested method of a couple of no entry signs and some much-needed road markings down there..

John Lancaster

I ended up getting a fine for driving down that road, because my sat-nav told me to go that way. Apparently they wouldn’t send the fine to google though, so I had to pay it

Craig Payne