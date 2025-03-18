How AI could cut traffic jams and reduce bus hold-ups in Preston

Artificial intelligence will be used to see if it can help make buses in Preston more reliable.

The kit is designed to predict hold-ups before they happen - and then give highways bosses the information they need to override traffic light sequences according to the problems they are trying to prevent.

In the process, delays that would have otherwise have beset bus passengers - as well as oyster road users - are avoided.

The aim is for AI to cut queues that could catch out buses | LCC

The AI tool, known as Aimsun Live, is already in operation on the A6 London Road as part of a trial being carried out by Lancashire County Council.

The technology reacts to real-time and historical data and, it is claimed, can predict traffic conditions on the road network for up to an hour.

Being AI, there is also the option to take the human out of the loop altogether and allow the bot to decide how best to respond in order to cut congestion.

County Coun Scott Smith, lead member for highways and active travel, said: "AI is still a fairly new concept and, as a forward-thinking council, we're exploring how it can help us improve our services in a multitude of innovative ways.

"Utilising AI in this way on the bus network provides an effective alternative to physical bus priority measures and can be operational at scale much more quickly.

“Not only are we making better use of the transport network, but we are also reducing congestion and minimising the impacts of disruptions and incidents.

"By helping buses through pinch points, delays will be reduced, making the service run more effectively and improving the overall customer experience.

"Ultimately, this is still a pilot, so we will closely monitor and evaluate its impact over the next 12 months, in conjunction with the other improvements we are making to the bus network."

This Aimsun Live pilot is part of a broader initiative called Lancashire's Future Mobility Platform, which focuses on using AI and digital technology to enhance the highways network.